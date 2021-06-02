Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.77. 348,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,639,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86.

Elite Education Group International Company Profile (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.