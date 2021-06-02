Elitium Market Capitalization Achieves $130.01 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00011587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $130.01 million and $892,134.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00081170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.01017196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.17 or 0.09501189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

