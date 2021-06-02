Ellaism Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 39.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $138,091.14 and $29.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.95 or 0.07283494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00180267 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,468,233 coins and its circulating supply is 45,416,901 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

