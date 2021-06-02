ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.11.

