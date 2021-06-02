Elrond Price Hits $103.36 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Elrond has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $50.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $103.36 or 0.00275604 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005327 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,817,094 coins and its circulating supply is 17,558,890 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

