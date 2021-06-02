EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

