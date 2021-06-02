Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.70

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $47.01. Emera shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 2,189 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

