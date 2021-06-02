Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Update

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WIRE opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $84.01.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.