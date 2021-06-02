Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$29.37, with a volume of 397,306 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.23. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.
In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
