Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$29.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$29.37, with a volume of 397,306 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.23. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.7100002 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

