Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endesa has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. Endesa has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.