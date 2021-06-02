Endor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $50.11 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.11 million and $374,171.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

