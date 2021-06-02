Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 547,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,104. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.60. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter. Enel had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.93%.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

