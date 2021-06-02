Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

ENR opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30. Energizer has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

