Energo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,376.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1,644.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded up 1,666.2% against the dollar. Energo has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $32,376.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.01027650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.87 or 0.09519846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051706 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

