Energycoin Price Up 8.7% This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $97,655.24 and $3.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037999 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00031775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010368 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

