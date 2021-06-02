Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRT opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Enertopia has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

