Enigma Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $3.23 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.32 or 0.00537428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004479 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.52 or 0.01342841 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

