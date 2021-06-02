Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLV. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.05. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.