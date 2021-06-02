Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,909.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

ENPH opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,582 shares of company stock valued at $26,945,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

