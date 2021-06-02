Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $139.17. 105,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,314. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,582 shares of company stock valued at $26,945,634. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

