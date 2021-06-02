Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 853,800 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSV shares. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enservco in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Enservco has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Enservco had a negative return on equity of 750.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enservco by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

