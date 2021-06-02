Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce $7.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $33.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $34.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

