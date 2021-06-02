Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,897 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,336,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.