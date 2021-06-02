Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of J2 Global worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

