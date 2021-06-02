Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,841 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

