Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of AudioCodes worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.