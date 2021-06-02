Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of PetIQ worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $448,000.

Shares of PETQ opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,566 shares of company stock valued at $61,441,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

