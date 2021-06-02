Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $13,787,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 553,388 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 567,701 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,459 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

