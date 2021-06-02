Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,467 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

