Enzyme Price Tops $78.09 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $78.09 or 0.00206092 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $140.00 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00082511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.01029358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.95 or 0.09566724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051940 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

