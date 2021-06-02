Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 4,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 950,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

