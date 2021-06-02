EOSDT Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $115,369.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00283935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00187914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.01257555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,305.41 or 0.99802449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032714 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

