EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 842,747 shares.The stock last traded at $55.75 and had previously closed at $54.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

