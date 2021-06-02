Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Tops $7.52 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $669,915.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00068950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00187648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.23 or 0.01212641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,886.75 or 1.00043350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00033178 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

