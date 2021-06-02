Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 2nd (BIFF, BNS, CCH, CMMC, CNQ, COA, CS, CVE, DIR.UN, DRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 2nd:

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00.

had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$93.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$84.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $3.20 to $3.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.40.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$21.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was given a C$16.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$42.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was given a $27.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$32.00.

