Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 2nd (BIFF, BNS, CCH, CMMC, CNQ, COA, CS, CVE, DIR.UN, DRX)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 2nd:

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 370 ($4.83). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$83.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$93.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$84.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$7.00 to C$13.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $3.20 to $3.30. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.50.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$49.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.40.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) was given a C$21.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was given a C$16.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$42.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$42.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was given a $27.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$4.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$40.00 to C$32.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.