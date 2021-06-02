Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 681,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after acquiring an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.80. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

