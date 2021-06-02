Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $12.10 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $12.10 or 0.00031945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $387.45 million and $2.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,886.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.73 or 0.07278928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.33 or 0.01859055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00495096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00180607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00746729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00481322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00432536 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.