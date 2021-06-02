Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.15 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.65 ($0.43). 469,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,370,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.80 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59.

Esken Company Profile (LON:ESKN)

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.