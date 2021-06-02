Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading 2.7% Higher

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.15 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.65 ($0.43). 469,446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,370,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.80 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

