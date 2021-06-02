Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.60 and last traded at $75.98. Approximately 1,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,182,268. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

