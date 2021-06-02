ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,175 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

