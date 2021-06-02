Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $525.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $180,129.30 and approximately $525.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.24 or 0.01034611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.39 or 0.09669856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052717 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,407,362 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

