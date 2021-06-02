EtherGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,081.40 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $294,081.40 and approximately $841.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.77 or 0.01044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.39 or 0.09684524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053639 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

