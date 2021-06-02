Ethverse Price Tops $0.0683 on Major Exchanges (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $743,465.38 and $24,928.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00126560 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002609 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.00884893 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 10,884,370 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.