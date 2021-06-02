ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $336,687.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00186674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01221180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,737.46 or 0.99727683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032684 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

