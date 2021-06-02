Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ING Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $3,909,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Euronav by 7.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,997,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 197,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Euronav by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 696,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at $3,682,000. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

