Evedo (EVED) Trading 16.6% Lower This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Evedo has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $2.80 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.01032078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.07 or 0.09561373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052630 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.