EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $102,495.01 and approximately $146,305.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00127110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002613 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00889283 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.