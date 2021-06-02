Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $122.32 million and $3.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,482,076 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,103,366 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

