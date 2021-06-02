Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

