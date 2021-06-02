Exeedme Market Cap Hits $17.46 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $571,842.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,672,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

